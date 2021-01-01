KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City recorded its first homicide of 2021 on Friday morning.
Officers were called just before 10 p.m. Thursday to Truman Road and Interstate 435 on a cutting. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s who was injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers located a crime scene at that location on Truman Road and investigators processed the scene.
Detectives do not have any suspect information at this time.
The victim remained in critical condition through the night but later died of her injuries.
