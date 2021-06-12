Police lights tape generic
kali9/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide just off of the Kansas River in KCK, after a woman's body was found there Saturday morning.

The body of a black woman in her 60s was discovered at 6:49 a.m. on the land near the boat ramp just off of the Kansas River near the Turner Diagonal Bridge in Kansas City, KS, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, which is heading up the investigation.

Authorities said they are still determining the details, but it does not appear that she was shot. 

No suspect description has been released, and there is no suspect in custody at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

KCTV5 will update this with any future available information as it develops.

