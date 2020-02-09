CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 23-year-old has been charged after being pursued by the authorities in Cass County early on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident began around 4 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 Volkswagen for speeding on I-49, south of Peculiar.
However, while the deputy had his lights and siren on, the driver accelerated and kept going over 100 mph.
More deputies joined the pursuit near Harrisonville and the pursuit continued through town.
The driver got off I-49 at 7 Highway and then went north on Brookhart Drive into the fueling area of Love's Truck Stop. The driver then went out of the parking lot, down an embankment, and onto the exit ramp to I-49 north of S. Commercial Street.
From here, the driver began going north in the southbound lanes of I-49 and, while exiting the wrong way at the 291 Highway ramp, the car turned sideways and and began to reverse.
At that point, a deputy hit the suspect's vehicle while it was backing across the ramp and stopped it from moving.
The driver has been identified as Quasheena L. Cadenhead. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital for observation of her injuries.
A deputy involved in this incident was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released.
Cadenhead has been charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and is being held on a $7,500 cash-only bond.
She is also being held for 23 active warrants from the Kansas City Police Department, plus a failure to appear traffic warrant in Lee's Summit.
