KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rebeccah Stanley's Chevy Sonic is shining brighter than ever.
“I've had my car cleaned eight times,” Stanley said.
You would too if you'd driven through what she did Thursday.
“I was the first car behind the diesel that was carrying the pigs and the intestines,” Stanley said.
Luckily, she had time to slow down, but she couldn't change lanes.
“I had no option but to drive through it, I felt like it was sludge, so I could drive through it,” Stanley said.
It wasn't just sludge.
“It was so awful,” Stanley said.
She looked for a place to stop.
“I had to get sick,” Stanley said.
Then she found a car wash.
“By far the worst thing I ever smelt,” Stanley said.
When that didn't get rid of the smell, she tried another, then another.
“Just awful. It brought me to tears,” Stanley said.
She even called a friend to help scrub.
“She's an EMT so she has a stronger stomach,” Stanley said.
Scott Banes has a strong stomach, too.
“We're used to that type of smell,” Scott Banes, supervised MoDOT Thursday.
He supervised the MoDOT crews spraying and even scraping off the highway.
“As unpleasant as it was, getting it cleaned up was the goal,” Banes said.
You can still smell it wafting from the interstate, but the stench wasn't the only thing that made it difficult to clean it up.
“It was on a major interstate that we had to close,” Banes said.
Banes even had bacon for breakfast. Stanley, not so much.
“Still haven't gotten my appetite back yet,” Stanley said.
You can still smell the bits and pieces stuck there.
“I haven't gotten in there to drive it just because the smell was so awful yesterday,” Stanley said.
The trucking company agreed to pay for a rental car and an even deeper clean.
“The detail man said he'd take off all the wheels and get in there to clean every square inch,” Stanley said.
She hopes she never has to smell this again.
