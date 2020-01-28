KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with Kansas City Animal Control said there will not be an investigation after the body of a pit bull was discovered in a cage on the side of the road covered in feces.

KCTV5 News reported Monday that the animal was discovered by a woman on her way to work Monday. That woman, Liz Ogle, first reported the scene to Grandview Animal Control, who in turn contacted Kansas City since it’s their jurisdiction.

Ogle told KCTV5 News Tuesday that the route where she found the animal is a common place where people dump out items.

“There’s a lot of stuff that gets dumped along that road anyways. A lot of trash. But I noticed the fur and so I stopped to see if it, hopefully, maybe was alive,” she recalled.

Ogles described the upsetting scene she found, noting the dog had a layer of ice on its face indicating it had been outside a long time.

“The kennel itself was bent, like the dog had tried to get out before,” she said. “It was covered in feces. It had a bucket of feces next to its face. It looked skin and bones from what I could see of it.”

After starting the week discovering the horrific scene, Ogle was surprised to see the cage was still on the side of the road on Tuesday morning, thinking that it would have been taken as evidence into an investigation of animal abuse.

After making some calls, Ogle said was upset to learn there would be no investigation by Kansas City authorities, saying she has had a hard time concentrating at work the last two days, “knowing that they’re not going to do anything about it.”

KC Pet project agrees with Ogle that there should be evidence in an animal cruelty investigation, but Kansas City animal control says this is just trash and there’s no investigation to be done.

City spokesperson John Baccala said a necropsy could have determined the dog’s cause of death, but noted the procedures are “really out of the ordinary” and are not done without “really different circumstances surrounding the death.” Baccala said those circumstances just did not seem to be present in this instance.

“There were no tags, no chip in the dog. There was no outward signs of abuse. There were no surveillance cameras. There were no traffic cameras and there were no witnesses,” he told KCTV5. “So, there was no reason to open an investigation. We have nowhere to start.”

Baccala said the dog was incinerated Monday at KC Pet Project. KC Pet Project is supposed to take over the city’s animal control department… but the contract is still under negotiation. The facility sent KCTV5 News a statement about the case, saying in part, “We have no record of this dog arriving at our shelter yesterday and no paperwork has been submitted for this case. It is the officer’s responsibility to investigate cases of potential cruelty further to find out what happened, but unfortunately in this case, animal control does not believe that further investigation is warranted.”