KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: On Sunday, the KCPD said this woman has been released pending further investigation.
They said detectives will continue to gather information and then submit the case to the prosecutor for consideration of charges later.
Previous coverage from Saturday is below.
The Kansas City Police Department says a woman is in custody after vandalizing the statue in front of police headquarters, as well as the front steps.
The monument is now covered in a blue tarp, so it's hard to see the extent of damage done to it, but some red paint can be seen around its base.
There is also quite a bit of yellow paint on the front steps, as well as the railings.
One woman was taken into custody for felony property damage.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, so no other information is available at this time. It is not known exactly what time the vandalism occurred.
According to archived pictures, the words on the front of the statue say: "Erected by the people as a tribute to the police of this city who gave their lives in the discharge of duty."
