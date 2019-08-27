KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's never a dull moment in Danielle Reno's world. Reno runs Unleashed Pet Rescue in Merriam. Monday started with picking up a dog living in poor conditions, but when she got home, she found another surprise in her front yard.
“I pulled into the driveway to my house being burglarized,” Reno said.
Reno's been moving and has had boxes of belongings sitting outside her house for a few weeks, but lately she says looters have been pilfering and scattering it across her driveway.
“Things have been getting stolen from the front of my house for a while now,” Reno said.
Reno called the police as the strangers drove away but took down their license plates. Police caught up to them a few minutes later.
“I identified them and their vehicle, looked in their yard and saw a bunch of my things,” Reno said.
Strangely enough, this isn't the first time this kind of thing has happened. Earlier this summer when someone stole Reno's car, she took it back.
“When someone out there thinks you owe them something for free, it drives me a little crazy,” Reno said.
Reno gave KCTV5 News her address, so we could come by and take video of her house, but then something strange happened.
Christina Magazu was there taking pictures from the street when we pulled up. She says she was one of the ones who got arrested.
“I wanted to take pictures to back myself up,” Magazu said.
She says she thought Reno had moved out.
“I didn't know. I thought it was all abandoned. I don't steal,” Magazu said.
When KCTV5 News told Reno, she called the police who said Magazu wasn't breaking the law by taking pictures from the street, though an officer noted it's not legal to take things from someone's driveway, even if it's messy.
“I think people should stick up for themselves, for those people who do wrong, if we don't stand up for themselves they're just going to keep doing it,” Reno said.
KCTV5 News also checked with the city. They say 311 complaints had been made about Reno's house and that it's not legal to take abandoned items unless they're on the curbside. Though in some circumstances, that could change with Missouri’s Good Neighbor Law that goes into effect Wednesday.
