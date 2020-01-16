RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) – A woman was taken into custody late Thursday morning following an hourlong police chase that never topped more than 35 miles per hour.
The whole ordeal started on NW High Drive in Riverside where woman was doing a favor for a friend and was about to give that person a ride, but then the suspect jumped in her car that was warming up in the driveway and took off.
The woman called 911 around 10 a.m. and reported her white Subaru stolen. Shortly thereafter, Platte County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted it on Northwood Road.
“It was an acquaintance,” said Brent Holland with Riverside police. “The victim was trying to do something good for this person and when she went to warm up her car in the driveway where she thought it was safe, the suspect took off in the vehicle.”
The driver refused to stop and that’s when the chase ensued. It went through Riverside, North Kansas City, and then Downtown KC.
Police used spike strips to try and stop the car, but they didn’t work. The driver continued even with the tires blown out and hardly any rubber left.
At one point, she even drove into a Jackson County deputy’s vehicle, which ripped off the door, and almost hit him. The car wasn’t going very fast and the deputy was able to chase the car on foot for a while, hitting it repeatedly with a baton.
By the time police stopped the vehicle at Independence Avenue and Harrison Road, the tires on one side of the car were completely gone.
Officers had guns drawn when they broke the driver’s side window to finally arrested the woman. She was combative, so they put her in a face shield for a while to keep her from spitting on officers or harming herself. She was eventually taken away in an ambulance.
Riverside police said the chase was extremely out of the ordinary for them.
“Nine times out of ten, most people go straight to Kansas to get away from Missouri,” said Holland. “This suspect decided to go through heavily traveled areas of downtown and put numerous people in danger.”
Earlier on Thursday, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar briefly met the victim whose car was stolen as she picked up her purse and cellphone from the police department, which were inside her stolen car.
She was understandably shaken up by everything that happened.
The suspect was sent to an area hospital to be checked.
We expect to learn her identity when she’s booked into the Platte County jail and will be facing a slew of charges. She will likely face more charges out of Jackson County for driving at the deputies there.
“The Jackson County Deputy was very lucky he didn’t get hit, and the vehicle that he was assigned sustained serious damage,” said Holland. “Detectives here in Riverside will be working on felony charges as far as the resisting and stolen auto. I’m sure the suspect will be facing more serious charges in Jackson County due to her behavior.”
At this time, police cannot say whether the woman arrested was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.