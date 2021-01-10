KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff occurred overnight after a woman was shot in Kansas City, but police were not able to take the suspect into custody.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the 5500 block of Michigan Ave. for a shooting just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman on the front porch of a house who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
At the scene, officers got a description of the suspect and his vehicle.
Officers then saw a vehicle matching that description and tried to do a car check in front of a house in the 2800 block of Olive St., which is a seven-minute drive north of where the shooting happened.
A male party matching the suspect description then ran into that house. Several other people complied with police and exited it.
Officers then surrounded the house and a standoff began as negotiators worked to make contact with the male suspect and have him come out peacefully.
Officers later entered the house to look for the suspect and found that no one was inside.
The aggravated assault is still being investigated.
