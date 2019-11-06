KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a second homicide that has occurred on Wednesday in Kansas City.
Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Brighton on a sound of gunshots call.
While officers were on the way, they received information that a shooting victim had arrived at the nearby McDonald’s located at 31st and Van Brunt. Officers responded there and found an adult female that had died as a result of gunshot wounds.
The victim was the passenger in the vehicle that arrived at McDonald’s.
Detectives are also in the 3200 block of Brighton looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything.
Detectives are asking anyone that may have seen or heard anything to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
