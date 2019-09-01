KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We are working to find out more about any possible suspects after a woman was shot in Kansas City.
The woman was shot near 41st and Vineyard Road around 5:15 Sunday morning.
Another person called police and said they were taking the woman to the hospital.
Police met up with them at 18th and I-70 just minutes later and took the woman with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
If you know anything, call the tips hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.