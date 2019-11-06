KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating the second homicide that has occurred on Wednesday in Kansas City.
A woman was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Brighton Ave. in KCMO.
Police say she was shot in a residential neighborhood and a vehicle drove her to the McDonald's get help.
There is no immediate suspect information available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
