KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police have located a deceased male they believe is connected to a homicide that happened on Tuesday morning in south KCMO.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 7:40 a.m. at an area near the entrance of The Village Apartments off of Troost Avenue near East 82nd Street. Police found a woman near the entrance to the apartment complex. She was unresponsive and had been shot, according to Kansas City police.
Emergency medical units on scene tried to help the woman, but she was declared dead.
After following up this investigation, detectives located a vehicle believed to be involved in this case. It was abandoned near 86th and Woodland.
A search of the wooded area located the person of interest, an adult male, who was unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
EMS crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives and crime scene officers canvassed the area for eyewitnesses and processed the scene for evidence. Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Police said the initial investigation indicates that there was a confrontation between the victim and an unknown man in the street before the woman was shot.
Troost Avenue was closed in both directions while police worked the scene.
Any eyewitnesses and anyone who knows anything on the incident is asked the contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.