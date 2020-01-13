KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a woman pedestrian was struck Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to West 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard around 4:45 after a woman was struck by a vehicle.
That woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver did remain at the location.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.