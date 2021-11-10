LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman was sentenced Wednesday for fatally shooting her husband back in 2012.
Viola Bowman, 60, was sentenced in September to life in prison without parole for first degree murder. On Wednesday, she received 10 years for armed criminal action. The two sentences will run consecutively, according to court documents.
Back in September, Bowman was convicted by a Clay County jury of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2012 killing of her husband Albert "Rusty" Bowman.
In November of 2012, police were dispatched to the Bowman home after Viola called for an ambulance. She reported that someone had broken into the home and killed her husband.
Investigators found that the break in had been staged by Viola and it was determined that she shot her husband once in the head and once in the chest.
The case was tried in Liberty in Division One of the Clay County Circuit Court.
According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, this case was charged by grand jury indictment on January 6, 2015 and set for trial on eleven prior occasions before its resolution this week.
“At the time of the grand jury indictment the state was prepared to set the case for a jury trial to timely resolve this matter. Unfortunately, not all cases are able to be tried quickly due to the way the court systems works, in addition this case presented unprecedented hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said White.
