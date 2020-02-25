INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Denver Hickman is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault. According to court documents, he hit and choked a woman and refused to let her leave an Independence apartment.
The woman knew what some of us don’t, she could get help using a cell phone without saying a word.
The woman told police at one point, she was able to push Hickman away and go to the bathroom to text 911. She texted dispatchers that Hickman would not let her leave. She told police he threatened to kill her if she tried. She gave them the address.
Police had to force their way inside to arrest Hickman. Investigators say he only admitted to slapping the woman. Then asked for his lawyer.
Texts to 911 are available in nine metro counties. In Missouri, that includes Clay, Platte, Jackson, Cass and Ray counties. In Kansas, that includes Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Johnson and Miami counties.
“If it is not safe for you to make that voice call, you don't want your attacker to know you are reaching out for assistance, you can simply send a text,” MARC Public Safety Technical Services Manager Hassan Al-Rubaie said.
Domestic violence and active shooter situations are just two scenarios where texting 911 could be critical.
Of the more than 1.6 million calls made in our region last year, only 11,774 texts were sent to 911. That’s less than 1% of all 911 calls.
“There are a lot of people that don't know the service is an option,” Al-Rubaie said.
In Independence, only 176 texts were sent to 911 last year.
In Kansas City, Missouri, dispatchers answered 7,575 texts to 911 during the same time period.
In Kansas City, Kansas, 512 texts to 911 in 2019.
When it comes to emergencies, dispatchers recommend that you call if you can, but if you can’t, then you can text 911.
Calls to 911 can relay information faster. Texts require a lot of back and forth dialogue and are not guaranteed to share your exact location with dispatchers. If you text 911, always send your location.
If someone finds themselves in a dangerous situation, remember to silence the phone.
It’s also important to remind you that you cannot send pictures, videos or emojis via text to 911.
The system is not currently set up to receive those types of messages and your text won’t go through.
If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence relationship, there is help. National Domestic Violence Hotline advocates are available 24-hours a day at 1-800-799-7233 and through online chatting on the hotline website. All calls are free and confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.