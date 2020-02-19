Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a duffel bag along a county road in northwest Missouri.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of woman was found in a bag on the side of the road.

Buchanan County deputies were called about 1 p.m. Tuesday to Vincent Road and Missouri Highway V.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said one of their truck operators noticed the bag in a ditch while traveling down the road and called authorities.

Deputies said the woman was about 40-55 years old. Her name has not been released. 

An autopsy is underway to determine how she died.

