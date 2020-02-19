BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of woman was found in a bag on the side of the road.
Buchanan County deputies were called about 1 p.m. Tuesday to Vincent Road and Missouri Highway V.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said one of their truck operators noticed the bag in a ditch while traveling down the road and called authorities.
Deputies said the woman was about 40-55 years old. Her name has not been released.
A woman was found in a bag on the side of the road in Buchanan County. The sheriff says she is about 40-55 years old. The medical examiner and investigators are currently trying to identify the body. pic.twitter.com/IHy0RROUiJ— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) February 19, 2020
An autopsy is underway to determine how she died.
