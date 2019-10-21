KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is recovering after a serious crash.
Police said a black Mazda was traveling east on Interstate 470 at a high rate of speed about 3:15 a.m. Monday.
For unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway to the right and traveled over 735 feet through the ravine to the embankment of the Raytown Road overpass.
The vehicle went up the embankment, vaulted over all five lanes of Raytown Road, landing in the bluff area along the eastbound entrance ramp to I-470 from Raytown Road.
The driver, who was the only one inside the vehicle was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
