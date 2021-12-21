JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman will serve to three consecutive life without parole sentences in prison for a triple murder that happened in in 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Lynnsey D. Jones was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in November.
The three life without parole sentences handed down Tuesday will run consecutively. She was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for the armed criminal action, which is set to run concurrently with the other sentences.
According to court records, Kansas City Police Department officers went to the area of E. 45th Street and S. Benton Avenue in October of 2019 after receiving a call about the sound of shots.
Police found three people dead at the scene.
Previous coverage: “I can't hear my baby's voice”: Family grieves after loss of a loved one in triple homicide
Jones was taken into custody at the scene, as well as another suspect.
A gun was found in a vehicle that she had been seen entering on the passenger side.
Another defendant in connection with these murders is awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.