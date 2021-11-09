CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An off-duty sergeant was able to safe the life of a woman who overdosed at a casino Saturday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says the sergeant was working at the casino early that day when a woman overdosed on a counterfeit prescription pill.
It took three doses of naloxone and "a lot of chest compressions," but the woman ultimately recovered to the point where she refused an ambulance.
"DON'T take meds that aren't yours!" the sheriff's office added.
