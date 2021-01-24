GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One woman died in a crash on Friday night in Platte County after the car went off the road. 

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, at 9:11 p.m. they were told about a crash on Highway 273 near the intersection with Highway 92. 

It happened as a 2000 Ford Focus was going north on Highway 273. The vehicle left the road, went down an embankment, and then went airborne. 

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Catherine Scarlett from Camden Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No one else was inside the vehicle. 

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated. 

