PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One woman died in a crash on Friday night in Platte County after the car went off the road.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, at 9:11 p.m. they were told about a crash on Highway 273 near the intersection with Highway 92.
It happened as a 2000 Ford Focus was going north on Highway 273. The vehicle left the road, went down an embankment, and then went airborne.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Catherine Scarlett from Camden Point, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was inside the vehicle.
The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.
