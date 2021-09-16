JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman died in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in unincorporated Jackson County between Kansas City and Independence.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Truman Road and Stark Avenue, in a Jackson County area known as Blue Summit. There are no injuries other than the person who died, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
A highway patrol crash report states that the woman was on-foot in the roadway, when an unknown vehicle traveling westbound struck her and kept going. Police have no description of the vehicle that hit the woman.
The victim is identified in the report as 37-year-old Ocalla Snyder, of Sugar Creek.
An eyewitness told KCTV5 News that he woman had been on a motorcycle, but pulled off to the side of the road. Sometime after she got off of her motorcycle, she was hit by the suspect vehicle.
The Missouri Highway Patrol later confirmed that information, saying that the woman and a fellow motorcyclist had pulled off of the road to snap a few pictures shortly before the collision.
Snyder was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash, the eyewitness said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.