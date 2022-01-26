KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was killed in a south Kansas City apartment shooting Tuesday night, and police have not identified a suspect.
Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to The Reserve At South Pointe, an apartment complex at Crystal Lane and Eastern Avenue, in response to a shooting.
When police arrived, they heard a woman screaming and calls for help. Following the cries to an apartment, police found an adult woman who had been shot. Officers tried life-saving measures, but the woman died.
Police canvassed the area for witnesses and processed the scene for evidence, but have not released any descriptions or information on any possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.