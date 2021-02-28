generic_car crash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is dead after losing control of the vehicle on Bannister and Hillcrest Rd Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

The woman was driving a GMC sport heading westbound when she lost control of the vehicle. The car drove off the road and crashed into a light pole in the center median.

The driver was the only one involved in the car accident and was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

