MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 46-year-old woman has died following a crash in Miami County, Kansas on Wednesday.
The crash happened in the area of 343rd Street between Columbia and Victory roads.
Investigators believe the vehicle was heading westbound on 343rd Street when it went off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled over at least once.
The driver, identified as Joie D. King, was ejected from the vehicle. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
