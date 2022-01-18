KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a fire that shut down a portion of I-70 for days.
Elizabeth Lindsey was 28 years old. Homeless outreach advocates knew her as Izzy.
A lot has been reported about the damage to the bridge that caught fire and the subsequent traffic delays, but people who knew Izzy want to be sure people know about her, too.
“She had such a huge heart and such an infectious smile,” said Jaynell Assmann.
Assmann met Izzy about four years ago. Assmann is the founder of Care Beyond the Boulevard. They operate a mobile medical center.
Izzy was homeless, living in her car that wouldn’t run, and working at Subway. She enrolled in school to be a Certified Nurse’s Assistant.
“She was working a full-time job in school and doing clinical hours,” Assmann noted.
Some of the stops Care Beyond the Boulevard makes are at encampments under bridges, where people burn fires to stay warm. Izzy was a volunteer, learning to take vitals. But, her efforts faltered.
Izzy was at an encampment under I-70 near Benton Boulevard when a fire below on Thursday sent smoke into traffic and damaged the bridge, closing a section of I-70 for days.
Jennifer McCartney said her volunteer chat group blew up when they heard of the fire and that someone had died. McCartney founded a group, Kansas City Heroes, that brings home-cooked food and more to people experiencing homelessness.
“She was someone, and there's a lot of someones that have died out here. But, she was a someone we all knew, you know?” McCartney said.
She knew Izzy as someone who was bubbly when she wasn’t facing chronic pain.
“She loved pink and sparkles, and anytime we had stuff like that she said it made her feel pretty,” McCartney remembered.
She and Assmann know the impact of the fire on drivers and the cost of repairs matter, but they emphasize that Izzy matters too.
“Izzy didn't want to be on the streets. She got herself caught in a vicious cycle that she couldn't get out of,” Assmann said.
She said Izzy had a young son, but she also had mental health problems that she was not ashamed of talking about.
Assmann isn’t sure exactly what threw Izzy off the track she was on. There are usually numerous obstacles. But, she said Izzy's mental health likely played a role in her difficulty getting to a place where she could get custody of her son and, as she often talked about, making a better life for him than she had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.