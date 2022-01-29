KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has died after the truck she was driving crashed early Thursday morning.
Police say 47-year-old Angela Mathis of Northmoor, Missouri died on Friday from injuries she sustained in Thursday's wreck.
Officers responded to the area of NW 5th Terrace and N. Front Street around 3 a.m. in regards to a serious injury crash. As the scene, officials determined a Chevy Silverado, driver by Mathis, was northbound on Frontier when it left the roadway and struck parked construction equipment.
Mathis was transported to North Kansas City Hospital where she later died. She was the lone occupant inside the vehicle.
