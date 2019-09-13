KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Northbound I-435 was closed near 96th Street as police investigate a shooting on Friday night.
The incident happened in the area of I-435 and NE Cookingham Drive.
A woman was riding in her vehicle along a ramp when she was shot.
Her injuries are non-life-threatening.
No other information is available at this time.
By 8:45 p.m., police had reopened at least one of the northbound lanes.
