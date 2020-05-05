JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A woman was injured late Monday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop near Kansas City.
The Jackson County deputy was not injured in the incident, which occurred about 11 p.m. near North Perrin and Blue Mills roads about four miles east of Independence in the Fort Osage Township.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said on Twitter that the woman's condition was not known Tuesday morning, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. She was walking and talking before she was taken to a hospital.
The shooting comes a day after another gunfire exchange involving a law enforcement officer in the Kansas City area. Overland Park police Officer Mike Mosher was fatally shot on Sunday during an altercation with a hit-and-run suspect, who also was killed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investing.
