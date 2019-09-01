i70 EB.JPG
Maggie Holmes

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – One woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound past the Noland Road exit that occurred on Sunday just before 2:50 p.m.

Independence police dispatch confirmed that a woman was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed before Lee’s Summit road. All lanes are now open.

