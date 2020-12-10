INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police need your help in finding a missing woman and her infant daughter.
Hannah R. Roberts and her infant daughter, Janiyah R. Roberts, were reported missing by their family Thursday from their home in the 18600 block of E 25th St in Independence.
She drives a 2008 Gray Chevy Malibu with red accents and a Missouri license plate of LB6P0R.
Call police at (816) - 836-3600 if you have information.
As of 4:50 p.m., no Amber Alert has been issued.
Full statement from police:
Hannah R. Roberts and her infant daughter Janiyah R. Roberts were reported missing by their family today from their home in the 18600 block of E 25th St in Independence, MO.
They were both last seen yesterday (12/9/20) around 10:00 PM. Hannah left with Janiyah and said that she was just going to pick up a friend and would be right back. She never returned and her family is concerned for their welfare.
Hannah Roberts drives a 2008 Gray Chevy Malibu with red accents, with MO license plate LB6P0R. It has a white sunblock on the rear window for the baby.
Hannah Roberts is 22 years old and was last seen wearing a gray Chiefs Championship shirt and possibly black pants. She has long curly blonde hair, a nose piercing, and is average build. Janiyah was last seen wearing a light pink footed onesie with dark pink hearts. She is approximately three months old and weighs approximately 10 to 12 pounds, with dark brown hair.
If you see this vehicle or know where they all, please call us at (816) 836-3600.
