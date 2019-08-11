KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman is in the hospital after being hit by an SUV on Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of E. Linwood and Van Brunt Boulevard.
The woman is in the hospital and in critical condition.
Police said she was crossing Van Brunt when she was hit by the vehicle.
They are canvassing the area looking for surveillance video that may have caught the accident on video.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline.
