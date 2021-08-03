KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a driver hit them at an east side intersection, then drove off.
Police and emergency medical crews responded at 9:39 p.m. Monday to 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue to a serious motorcycle crash. Police said a Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle was going east on 53rd Street and blew through a stop sign. An SUV going south of Prospect Avenue then hit the motorcycle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The woman driving the SUV got out of her vehicle, grabbed a portion of her front bumper that came off, and continued south of Prospect Avenue. The motorcyclist was left lying in the street with critical injuries, police said.
Police have not released a description of the woman or her vehicle, other than to say it was a silver SUV.
