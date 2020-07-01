KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the 95th homicide of 2020 and the second one on Wednesday evening.
Authorities say a woman was found dead in the area of Red Bridge Road and Bennington Avenue.
Officers were initially called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. to a car crash.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a woman who had died from a shooting.
