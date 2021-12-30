LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 28-year-old former Leavenworth resident has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left a teen girl dead earlier this year.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Amber N. Alexander was found guilty of:
- Second-degree murder
- Interference with law enforcement - destroying evidence in a felony case
- Failure to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in death or should have reasonably known resulted in death
The jury trial lasted 2.5 days.
According to the county attorney, Alexander drove herself home from a Lansing bar after having multiple drinks and shots throughout the night of Aug. 6 and early morning hours of Aug. 7.
Surveillance video showed her leaving that bar at 2 a.m., getting behind the wheel of her Subaru Outback, and then driving north on Main Street (which turns into 4th Street in Leavenworth).
Surveillance video from businesses showed the car continuing north on 4th Street, appearing to be faster than other cars around it.
Two girls, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, were walking north at that time on 4th Street. Ultimately, Alexander hit the 16-year-old near Kiowa Street and sped off.
According to the county attorney, "The testimony was that the victim was on the hood of the vehicle for possibly up to 60 feet before the vehicle swerved to throw her off."
Alexander still didn't stop and went over the Centennial Bridge into Missouri.
The authorities found that Alexander had tried to cover up the damage that her vehicle sustained the next day. She filed insurance claims for damage that happened in a parking lot overnight. She drove the car off the road in KCMO and into thick brush later in the day, attempting to hide the damage.
The authorities recovered pieces of a broken headlight and passenger mirror from the scene of the hit-and-run. They matched perfectly to Alexander's broken headlight and mirror.
Leavenworth police were able to determine what kind of vehicle it was and asked for the public's help identifying the driver. Ultimately, one of the people at the bar in Lansing that night was able to identify the driver as Alexander.
Alexander is set to be sentenced on Feb. 2.
County Attorney Thompson said, "The Leavenworth Police did a phenomenal job in their investigation in this crime. Further, we must thank the public for stepping up and helping in the investigation. We would be nothing without the help of our citizens in keeping our community safe."
