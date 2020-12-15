GENERIC Shooting Text Police

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was found dead Tuesday morning following a shooting inside a Lee's Summit apartment.

Police were called about 7 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Howard Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman dead in the apartment.

Officers also located a man in the apartment that had a minor, non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence.

The initial investigation indicates that the incident was contained to the persons inside the apartment and police are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

