KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot on Thursday night.
Police say it happened in the 400 block of Highland Ave. around 8 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and she was declared dead at the scene.
The police said there is no suspect information at this time and that the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
The scene is still being processed and detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses or additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Any tip leading to an arrest could lead to a $25,000 cash reward.
