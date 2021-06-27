PLAINVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot by an officer in Plainville, Kansas early Sunday.
Plainville is in Rooks County, about four hours west of the KC metro. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
According to the KBI, it all began around 12:50 a.m. when an officer with the Plainville Police Department arrived at a convenience story at 601 S. Washington.
That officer had learned that 29-year-old Nicole Dechant from Hays was in the store buying food and he was aware that she had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest.
Preliminary information indicates that the officer approached Dechant as she was sitting on a curb outside and explained that he'd be taking her into custody on that warrant.
During that interaction, Dechant reached into her bag and took out a gun. The officer then drew his gun and repeatedly ordered her to drop hers. She did not obey those commands and the officer then fired "multiple times," striking Dechant.
Those shots were fired at about 1 a.m.
EMS responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures. A coroner ultimately pronounced her dead at the scene.
The officer was not injured in this incident.
"The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting," a release from the bureau said. "Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Rooks County Attorney for review."
