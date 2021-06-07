CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Garden City, which led to a woman's death.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, deputies went to the 300 block of Lake Road at 3:39 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.
When deputies arrived, they saw a woman on the front porch with a gun in her hand. They ordered her to drop the weapon. She then pointed it at deputies and one deputy fired his gun, shooting her in the torso.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment of critical injuries. However, she ultimately died.
The Western Missouri Sheriff's Office Critical Response team is investigating the shooting. That office is comprised of deputies from Cass, Henry and Bates counties.
No further information is available at this time, according to the MSHP.
