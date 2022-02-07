OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly taking advantage of elderly people in Johnson County while she was working at two facilities.
According to a release from District Attorney Steve Howe's office, 39-year-old Patricia Ann Myler has been charged with:
- Seven counts of mistreatment of an elder person
- Six counts of identity theft
- Three counts of computer crime targeting elderly residents at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home in Olathe while employed there
According to the release, Myler was identified as having worked at:
- The AdventHealth Care Center located at 6501 W. 75th St. in Overland Park from June 2018 until February 2019
- Villa St. Francis located at 16600 W. 126th St in Olathe from March 2019 to December 2020
Her bond has been set at $175,000.
Anyone who has a friend or family member who was a resident at either of the facilities mentioned during the aforementioned time periods, and who noticed financial irregularities, is asked to contact the DA's White Collar Crime hotline 913-715-3140.
