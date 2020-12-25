OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Red Cross is assisting a woman who was displaced on Christmas morning by a house fire.
Just after 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a call about a house on fire in the 8100 block of Riggs Lane.
The first crews at the scene saw smoke coming from the single story, single family home. All the residents had reportedly gotten out safely.
Firefighters went to work attacking a fire in the kitchen while additional crews searched to ensure that no one was inside.
It took crews about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire significantly damaged the kitchen and adjoining living area.
The resident was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated
The home did have working smoke alarms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.