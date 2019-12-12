MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A woman has been displaced after a fire caused smoke and electrical damage to her house.
Firefighters went to the home in the 9900 block of W. 60th Terrace and could see smoke coming from the house when they arrived.
The fire was in the kitchen and they were able to put it out in a matter of minutes. The damage was contained to the kitchen, but the house sustained significant smoke damage.
The woman said that she left food that was cooking unattended briefly and then she heard the smoke alarms in the kitchen going off.
She got out of the house quickly and then called 911.
The displaced woman will be staying with family.
No injuries were reported and the definite cause of the fire is being investigated.
This is video from this evening's kitchen fire in Merriam. pic.twitter.com/qnvBhUEuFY— Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) December 13, 2019
