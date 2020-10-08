FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A horse riding accident has led to a veteran's death at Fort Leavenworth.
The victim was Wendy Lombardi, a military veteran and patron of the Fort Leavenworth Stables Program.
Earlier on Thursday, Lombardi was thrown from her horse in one of the program's riding arenas and sustained fatal injuries.
"The Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth extend heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Lombardi’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy," Fort Leavenworth posted on Facebook.
An investigation into the accident is being conducted.
