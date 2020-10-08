FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A horse riding accident has led to a veteran's death at Fort Leavenworth.

The victim was Wendy Lombardi, a military veteran and patron of the Fort Leavenworth Stables Program. 

Earlier on Thursday, Lombardi was thrown from her horse in one of the program's riding arenas and sustained fatal injuries.

 "The Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth extend heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Lombardi’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy," Fort Leavenworth posted on Facebook. 

An investigation into the accident is being conducted.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.