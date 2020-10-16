KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One woman has died in a fire that happened on Friday evening.
The four-alarm fire happened at 3:41 p.m. in the 3900 block of NW 85th Terrace at an apartment building in the Northland.
According to the deputy chief of the fire department, the woman who died was also a grandmother.
Looking at the scene on Friday evening, one could see a wheelchair near the burned apartment unit. A neighbor said the woman who died used it to get around and was on oxygen.
One woman who lives across the street said she heard a loud pop before she looked outside and saw the fire.
Officials with the fire department said they found the woman, who was severely burned, already dead when they arrived.
People in neighboring apartments were evacuated because the smoke was so thick it set off fire alarms in the whole block of units.
By 6 p.m., the fire department had left the scene and police had just recently arrived.
Fire officials said they have no indication of any foul play, but Bomb and Arson investigates as a matter of protocol for any fire death.
KCTV5 News will have more from neighbors on KCTV5 News at 10.
