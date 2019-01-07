OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A 72-year-old woman died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Olathe Monday morning.
According to police, the woman was a passenger in a vehicle driving west on 133rd Street just after 10 a.m.
The vehicle was crossing the intersection of South Pflumm Road when it hit the trailer of a semi-truck heading south on Pflumm.
Medical personnel transported the woman to an area hospital where she died.
Officers are continuing their investigation into the crash and are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
