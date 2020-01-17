Woman dead after house fire in Kansas City

Firefighters were called about 4:45 a.m. to the 6600 block of East 12th Terrace.

 (Savannah Rudicel/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is dead after a house fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called about 4:45 a.m. to the 6600 block of East 12th Terrace.

Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker with the Kansas City Fire Department says the home was vacant, but two homeless people had been staying inside.

When firefighters responded to the fire, a homeless man was outside saying he got out, but that a woman was still inside.

Firefighters went inside and recovered the woman, but she had already died.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.