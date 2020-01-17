Woman dead after house fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is dead after a house fire Friday morning.
Firefighters were called about 4:45 a.m. to the 6600 block of East 12th Terrace.
Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker with the Kansas City Fire Department says the home was vacant, but two homeless people had been staying inside.
.@KCMOFireDept and @kcpolice are investigating a fatal house fire in KCMO. One woman is dead after the vacant home caught fire around 5 a.m. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/b1XgZSdoiD— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 17, 2020
When firefighters responded to the fire, a homeless man was outside saying he got out, but that a woman was still inside.
Firefighters went inside and recovered the woman, but she had already died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.