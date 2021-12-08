KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman suffered critical injuries when she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Kansas City on Tuesday.
Police said a 59-year-old woman was crossing 76th Street at Holmes Road, from the corner, when she was hit by a Dodge van heading west at 4:28 p.m. During the collision, the woman "became partially caught beneath the vehicle," according to an incident report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Her status as of Wednesday morning is unknown.
The driver stopped at the scene and waited for police and emergency crews. That driver was later released from the scene while police continue to investigate the crash.
