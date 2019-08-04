Sequence_KCMO 113 and Corrington_zim_0001_frame_2200.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a woman came home to her front door forced open and a man shot in her residence.

According to police, a woman left her residence in the 11000 block of Corrington Avenue on Saturday to go to her mother’s house. When she returned home Sunday just before 1 P.M., she found her front door had been forced opened and blood inside her living room.

When police were searching the residence, they found a 25-year-old male who was covered in blood and suffered from an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to have happened several hours before police arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

