KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman and two minors are recovering after a shooting ended with a SUV crashing into a home in Kansas City.
Neighbors heard shots than a loud boom.
Near 58th and Askew, you can see where the SUV left the road. There are tire tracks in the front yard leading to the spot where the vehicle hit the house.
A tow truck slowly pulled the SUV away from the home.
Neighbor Michelle Butler said she heard the gunfire before the wreck.
“Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow! A couple seconds later, you heard an impact. Boom!” she said.
Police said someone shot at the vehicle that crashed near E. 58th Street and Swope Parkway. Then, the driver crashed into a home just a few blocks away near 58th and Askew.
“It’s sad,” butler said.
Police said a woman in the vehicle was shot. Two minors who were also in the vehicle were taken to Children's Mercy Hospital for minor injuries related to the crash.
“It is not fair for someone to pull a gun and shoot anybody. It’s not fair because you are not God,” Butler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.